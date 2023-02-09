Flume Surprise-Releases New Mixtape ‘Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan’

Fresh from winning triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022 with MAY-A collab ‘Say Nothing’, Flume has surprise-released a mixtape containing previously-unreleased music from across the last decade.

The 10-track Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan features guest appearances from Injury Reserve, Isabella Manfredi and Animal Collective‘s Panda Bear. According to Flume, the decision to release the new mixtape was sparked by the positive response the producer got to sharing ‘Slugger 1.4’ last year, a previously-unheard demo taken from the sessions of his 2012 self-titled debut album.

Listen to Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan

“It’s been ten years since my first record came out, since then I’ve wrote a lot a lot music and not all of it has seen the light of day,” Flume – aka Harley Streten – wrote on Instagram when announcing Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan. “I figured it would be fun to release more of these forgotten ideas I from my old laptops. The whole process has been quite cathartic.”

Streten went on to say that Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan marks the “first batch” of forgotten songs that he plans on sharing, which certainly sounds like there’s more of these projects on the way.

Since releasing the eponymous Flume back in 2012, Streten has gone on to release two more studio albums – 2016’s Skin and 2022’s Palaces – along with the 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume. Last year’s Palaces saw the producer team up with the likes of Caroline Polachek and Damon Albarn, and was largely written after Streten returned home to Australia after extended stints overseas, relocating to a coastal town in NSW’s Northern Rivers.

Further Reading

Flume, Toro y Moi, & Shirtless Dancers Cover Bag Raiders For Like a Version

Flume Releases ‘Palaces’ Remix EP Featuring Mount Kimbie, Prospa and Logic1000

Flume Joined By Beck, Vince Staples, Caroline Polachek And More For Star-Studded Coachella 2022 Set