Flume To Live Stream His 2019 Red Rocks Ampitheatre Gig

Flume has been keeping pretty steady this year, all things considered, with a few standalone releases, and now he’s giving fans an ultimate treat by sharing a livestream of his 2019 Red Rocks Ampitheatre ‘Flume & Friends’ concert.

The concert features appearances from a stack of his collaborators, like Vera Blue, slowthai, JPEGMAFIA and Reo Cragun, and took place ahead of his well-received headline Listen Out shows here in Australia.

The stream will air at 11am on Friday, 17th July across a myriad of platforms. It’ll air on Flume’s YouTube channel, Future Classic’s Twitch channel, the Littlstar app on Playstation and on MTV Australia’s CLUB MTV channel.

As previously mentioned, Flume has been working on releasing a string of new music this year. He dropped his first endeavour into drum and bass with ‘The Difference’, featuring vocals from Toro y moi, as well as dropping a remix of Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue’ – a reprieve from the mess of 2020 we all needed.

However, in a recent interview, Flume revealed that his anxiety almost made him quit performing for good.

“The second I get to a festival I’m riddled with anxiety,” he said.

“Even to this day, I still get anxious and I’m not really having fun till a few songs in — there are times where that changes, like with the new show and the actions… the older I get and the more I do this, the more fun I have on stage.”

Watch the trailer for the livestream below.

