Flume Unveils New Single ‘The Difference’ Feat. Toro Y Moi

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

Flume has shared a brand new single with us today. It’s a collaboration with Toro Y Moi called ‘The Difference’ and it’s a dreamy but textured tune — it’s a lot of fun.

Chatting about the new single, Flume said, “We made this song between a day at my place in LA and a day at Chaz’s spot in Oakland. This was our first time working together, I’ve been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song ‘Talamak’ is a longtime favourite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project.”

Flume has given us a video to go with the single too. It’s directed by Jonathan Zawada and it’s super trippy.

‘The Difference’ also features on a new Apple AirPods ad. Check out the clip for ‘The Difference’ below.

Flume was announced on the Splendour in the Grass lineup late last month.

He also picked up three spots in the Hottest 100 of 2019: ‘Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue’ at #2, ‘Friends feat. Reo Cragun’ at #30, and ‘Let You Know feat. London Grammar’ at #81.