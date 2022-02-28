Fly VTLs, Get Rewards: Earn up to $200 on your next Singapore Airlines holiday with YouTrip 200889-172293_165943_149737_YouTrip_Logo_Purple.jpg.jpeg



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 February 2022 – Reopening of borders, expanded Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) and relaxed measures have unlocked pent-up demand and propelled Singaporeans to resume travel.

In light of this travel interest, leading Southeast Asian neobank, YouTrip, is giving users more savings when they book their next flight with Singapore Airlines. Happening from now till 21 March, with every $500 spent, customers can earn the following:

S$20 cashback credited to their YouTrip wallet, and S$30 Changi Gift Card to spend in stores

A S$2,000 VTL flight ticket would essentially give travellers 4x the rewards – a maximum of S$200 payout per customer. (T&Cs here)

To be eligible, YouTrip users need to book a round trip or return flight from Singapore to an eligible VTL destination between 22 February and 21 March 2022 (both dates included) through the Singapore Airlines website, Singapore Airlines Mobile App, or via Singapore Airlines Appointed Travel Agents and pay with their YouTrip Mastercard®. Only specific VTL destinations are eligible for this promotion.

“The resumption of VTLs is fantastic news for Singaporeans who had to put a temporary pause on their travel plans. In fact, this strong demand for travel was already observed during the holiday season last year, with airline bookings spiking 700% year-on-year, and we’re optimistic that this behaviour will only rise with the border reopening,” said Kelvin Lam, Regional General Manager of YouTrip.

“As the go-to multi-currency wallet, we are always looking to enhance our users’ payment experience. This new travel campaign is our way of helping them accumulate valuable savings as they embark on their overseas adventures,” he added.

More details of this travel campaign can be found here: https://www.you.co/sg/blog/singapore-airlines-youtrip/