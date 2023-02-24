Focus Digital Technology Group Appoints BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh As Senior Advisor300 dpi chua chwee koh.png

Focus Digital Technology Group is the holding company of Focus Computer, an IT systems integration and VAR solution provider with 30 years of heritage, Focus Digitech, a deep-tech digital transformation services provider, and Cybernatics, a revolutionary Cybersecurity Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), SaaS product company.

Focus Computer and Focus Digitech, provide end-to-end IT systems integration and digital transformation services in the key areas of IT System Integration and Managed Services, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, DevOps, and Analytics, covering both the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific.

With the extensive experience and capacities serving both public and private organisations in cybersecurity, Cybernatics was birthed in 2022 with a mission to make military-grade cybersecurity affordable to SMBs through their revolutionary and disruptive SaaS model.

Focus Digital Technology Group aims to realise the full value of its business with a plan to IPO in 2026.

