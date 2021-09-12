Follow where the resilient go

In the Philippines, business leaders and owners are grappling not just with the continuing rise in daily Covid cases but also with constantly changing and increasingly confusing lockdown protocols. The uncertainty and disruption we’ve all been living with since last year are showing no signs of abating.

Resilience has become one of the more overused terms for battling the crisis yet its importance cannot be stressed enough as realities on the ground keep shifting. For private companies – traditionally been seen as more agile than publicly-owned counterparts – resilience spells the difference between thriving and floundering.

Deloitte Private, our dedicated brand that caters to the private segment of the market, earlier this year conducted a global survey of private enterprises about their plans for becoming more competitive in the current economic environment. Respondents were scored on resilience by asking them to rate their company’s status, on a scale of 1 (no action planned) to 5 (fully developed), in implementing seven elements:

* strategy (defining the transformation journey);

* growth (driving product innovation and revenue growth);

* operations (modernizing operations);

* technology (accelerating digital transformation);



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

* workforce (transforming the workforce and the workplace);

* capital (optimizing working capital); and

* society (caring for environmental and social resources).

Encouragingly, majority of the respondents said their organizations were at least midway through building resilience across all seven elements and in some cases fully developed. The distinctions between these private enterprises and their less resilient peers are telling and can serve as guideposts for companies that are still finding their footing.

Attitude towards risk

Across the board, respondents ranked Covid-related risks as their top concern for the next 12 to 36 months, with private enterprises in Asia Pacific worried the most. On top of that, the pandemic has broadened the number of risks that private businesses face and some of these are more difficult to manage and measure. How, for example, do business owners measure the risk of changing customer preferences?

The more resilient private enterprises are keeping their eyes on these risks even as they focus on pandemic-related ones. Our survey specifically showed that these businesses rate risks from cyberattacks, climate change, and geopolitical issues much higher than those with low resilience scores, suggesting that resilient enterprises will likely be better prepared to respond when these risks materialize.

Expectations for recovery and growth

More than two-thirds of the respondents believe their companies will rebound from the crisis within the year and that most key business metrics will improve. Drilling down, we find that three-quarters of those in the top tier for resilience anticipate improved business metrics compared to less than half for those with low resilience scores. This applies to long-term growth potential as well: 52 percent of highly resilient organizations are extremely confident in their outlook for the next three years compared to just 20 percent among those in the bottom tier.

Boosting productivity emerged as the main growth strategy for private enterprises in general. But for high-resilience respondents, digital transformation was tagged as the number one growth strategy. No doubt these enterprises have recognized the important role technology will play across all their growth strategies, such as development of new products and services, improving cost structure, growing existing markets, and innovating the business model.

Plans for the workforce

Just last week, business owners were thrown into confusion again when the government, at the last minute, decided to walk back its plan to relax Metro Manila’s quarantine level. Those who prepared to reopen their businesses in anticipation were probably left with replenished inventories and ready workers with nothing to do. Unfortunately, this labor uncertainty is something business owners will have to get used to.

Some of the survey respondents said they had already adopted flexible workforce arrangements and formed more agile, smaller, independent teams that can accomplish more as a response to the challenges of the pandemic. These private businesses are the same ones that are now well-positioned to grow their workforce: 66 percent of those with high resilience scores say they are more likely to hire in the coming year compared to 48 percent of those in the low end of resilience.

The Deloitte Private survey also showed that highly resilient businesses are more mindful about building organizations that are representative of the communities in which they operate. This commitment to diversity better positions these private businesses to innovate, which leads to stronger overall financial performance.

Highly resilient private businesses do not have a secret recipe or magic formula for success. As the survey findings showed, they have made clear and concrete decisions about what they will prioritize, where they will invest, and how they will empower their workforce, all with an eye towards what the future will bring – be it risks or opportunities. So while this pandemic has been devastating for some private businesses, the private market has also crafted a roadmap out of the crisis, one that local businesses can follow to weather the persistent uncertainty within our borders.

The author is the financial advisory leader and one of the Deloitte Private Lead Partners of Deloitte Philippines, a member of the Deloitte Asia Pacific Network. For questions or comments, email [email protected] Asia Pacific Ltd. is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Ltd. and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Osaka, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo and Yangon.