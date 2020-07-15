“Following the denial of ABS-CBN’s new franchise, Jericho Rosales writes emotional message: ‘Bukas muling titingala’”

Read Jericho Rosales message amid ABS-CBN’s franchise ordeal.

Jericho Rosales penned a heartwarming message on social media following the denial of ABS-CBN’s new franchise, which shut down the network for good on television and radio.

On his Instagram page, Jericho wrote, “Ramdam ang pagyuko ng bawat isang umasa. Ramdam ang bigat sa katahimikang hindi na kailangan ipaliwanag. Nagkakaintindihan sa magkasingtunog na buntong hininga. Masakit man ang pagkatalo ngayon, ito ang mas magpapatamis sa tagumpay na nagaantay.”

The actor added, “Bukas muling titingala. Hindi bawal ang tumingala. Ngayong gabi tingnan ang mga tala. Bukas ramdamin ang araw. Walang harang ang himpapawid. Kakabig lang muna ng kaunti.”

He concluded, “Tuloy ang buhay. Tuloy ang pagmamahal. Tuloy ang biyahe. Hanggang sa muli, kap. #kapamilyakahitsaankahitkailan.”

Jericho is one of the actors who has been vocal about his support for the network amid its franchise ordeal.

Last February, the actor alongside other Kapamilya stars joined a rally in front of the ABS-CBN compound in support of the network’s franchise renewal.

PANOORIN: Nagtipon-tipon nitong Biyernes ang mga sumusuporta sa franchise renewal ng ABS-CBN. Isa sa mga namataan na nagbigay suporta ay ang Kapamilyang si Jericho Rosales. pic.twitter.com/dWHGXavgbt — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 21, 2020

In May, the actor took to Instagram to express his grief after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order, which halted the broadcast operations of ABS-CBN.

“Isa sa pinakamasakit na pagtatapos at katahimikang narinig ko. Bata pa ako pinapanood ko na yang signing off part na may boses ni Mr. Peter Musngi pagkatapos manood kasama ang lolo at lola ko. Naging pampatulog na rin at pampakalma. Hindi ko inakala na aabot sa ganitong pagsign-off,” he posted on social media back in May.

Notable works of Jericho with the network are Pangako Sa’yo, Carlo J. Caparas’ Ang Panday, Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas, Halik , Bridges of Love , and The Legal Wife , among others.

He’s been part of the network for 23 years now.