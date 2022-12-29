FOMO Pay becomes SWIFT member and obtains dedicated BICFOMO-Pay.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 – FOMO Pay, the Singapore-headquartered major payment institution, announces that it has become an official SWIFT member and obtained its own Business Identifier Code (BIC), also known as SWIFT Code: FOMPSGSG.

This is a meaningful achievement for FOMO Pay in its pursuit to provide more efficient, secure, and reliable payment services. FOMO Pay will utilize the SWIFT Code to eliminate manual errors, reduce transfer fees and times, and streamline business transaction processes, thus enhancing its clients’ global collection and payout experiences.

SWIFT is the world’s leading financial messaging service provider, connecting more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions in over 200 countries. SWIFT Code is used to identify financial institutions and allow them to communicate with one another for seamless fund transfers.

Hashtag: #FOMOPay #SWIFT #BIC #SWIFTCode #Payments #Collections #Payouts #GlobalTransfer #FinancialInstitution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.