Fontaines D.C. Postpone 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 21, 2020

Irish post-punk rockers Fontaines D.C. have regretfully announced that they won’t be able to make it to Australia for their upcoming scheduled tour as part of St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, but they have already announced new dates as well as upgraded venues and additional shows.

“Due to ongoing recording commitments for our new album, it is with deep regret that we are no longer going to be able to perform at Laneway Festival or our other Australian headline dates across January and February,” the band said in a statement.

The band were initially only playing one sideshow in Melbourne, which had sold out, and one in Sydney, but now they’re playing two Melbourne shows in total, as well as one in Brisbane. Additionally, the Sydney show has been upgraded to the Metro Theatre which means new tickets have been made available.

As for their Laneway cancellation, the festival have replaced the band with WA champs Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

Check out full details of the rescheduled tour below.

Fontaines D.C. 2020 Rescheduled Australian Tour

Tickets on sale 10am, Thursday, 23rd January

Tuesday, 21st April

Metro Theatre, Sydney – UPGRADED VENUE

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Thursday, 23rd April

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Saturday, 25th April

Corner Hotel, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Sunday, 26th April

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Handsome Tours