Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten Performs Solo For First Time On ‘Later…With Jools Holland’

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has performed solo on TV for the first time, appearing on Later…with Jools Holland at the weekend. Chatten performed his single ‘Fairlies’, which will appear on his upcoming debut solo album Chaos For The Fly. Watch the performance below.

Chaos For The Fly will arrive on Friday, 30th June. We’ve heard a few tracks from the record already, including ‘The Score’, ‘Last Time Every Time Forever’, alongside ‘Fairlies’. The album was produced with Dan Carey, who has worked extensively with Fontaines D.C.

Grian Chatten: ‘Fairlies’

[embedded content]

Chatten is still firmly committed to the Irish outfit – their most recent record was 2022’s Skinty Fia. The decision to embark on a solo album apparently came while Chatten was walking along a beach north of Dublin.

“I was walking along Stoney Beach at night and it came to me on the waves,” recalls Chatten. “I just stood there and looked at them and I heard the whole fucking thing. Every part of it, from the chord progressions to the string arrangements.”

Chatten continues, “I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express.”

Fontaines D.C. recently released a cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Cello Song’, as part of an upcoming compilation album titled The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake.

