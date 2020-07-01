Fontaines D.C. Share New Single And Video ‘Televised Mind’

Dublin punks Fontaines D.C. have shared another track from their forthcoming second album A Hero’s Death, releasing ‘Televised Mind’ today. It comes accompanied by a music video directed by Hugh Mulhern.

“This song is about the echo chamber, and how personality gets stripped away by surrounding approval. People’s opinions get reinforced by constant agreement, and we’re robbed of our ability to feel wrong. We’re never really given the education of our own fallibility,” explained frontman Grian Chatten in a statement.

“People feign these great beliefs in order to appear trendy, as opposed to independently arriving at their own thoughts. ”

Chatten says that, around the time of writing, the band were listening to a lot of The Prodigy and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, specifically the latter’s track ‘Open Heart Surgery’.

“I was interested in extrapolating those types of chord progressions and capturing this droning, hypnotic feel.”

‘Televised Mind’ is the third track Fontaines D.C. have shared from A Hero’s Death, having previously released its title track and a single called ‘I Don’t Belong’. The album, due out Friday, 31st July via Partisan/Liberator, follows the band’s 2019 debut album Dogrel.

Fontaines D.C. linked back up with Dogrel producer Dan Carey to record A Hero’s Death in his London studio. According to a press release, the new album leans away from the swaggering punk of the band’s previous full-length, taking influence from Suicide and The Beach Boys to Beach House and Broadcast.

Watch the video for ‘Televised Mind’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]