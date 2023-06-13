Foo Fighters Add Second Melbourne Show To 2023 Tour

Foo Fighters have added a second and final Melbourne show on their upcoming Australian tour due to demand. The second show will take place on Wednesday, 6th December at Melbourne’s AAMI Park, which is two days after their first show at the venue.

The Foos will be joined at the new date by The Chats and Teenage Joans. The full tour kicks off in Perth on Wednesday, 29th November, moving through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and finishing up in Brisbane on Tuesday, 12th December.

The shows are in support of their just-released 11th album But Here We Are, and it’ll be their first Australian dates without the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022.

After playing a one-off show in Geelong in early March 2022, the band had initially announced they’d be back for a larger tour at the end of that year – however, the passing of Hawkins delayed any such announcement as they dealt with the loss.

Josh Freese, a renowned session muso who has played with Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, and Weezer, joined the Foos as their new drummer in May 2023.

Foos have locked in an array of local talent to support them on the run of shows – aside from The Chats and Teenage Joans, they’ll also be joined by Body Type, Hot Milk, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Foo Fighters 2023 Australian Tour

w/ The Chats (all except Melbourne’s first show) and Hot Milk (all except Perth and Adelaide), plus Teenage Joans (Perth), Body Type (Adelaide) and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (Melbourne)

Wednesday, 29th November – HBF Park, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd December – Coopers Stadium, Adelaide SA

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 6th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC (NEW SHOW)

Saturday, 9th December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 12th December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Thursday, 15th June: Perth, 2pm local; Adelaide, 1.30pm local; Melbourne, 1pm local; Sydney, 11am local; Brisbane, 3pm local. Visit frontiertouring.com/foofighters for more info.

Pre-Sales

Frontier Members pre-sale via frontiertouring.com/foofighters. Runs for 24 hours from Tuesday, 13th June. Timings staggered for each show; visit the website for more details.

