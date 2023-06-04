Foo Fighters Announce 2023 Australian Stadium Tour

Foo Fighters will return to Australia for the first time since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band, led by Dave Grohl and featuring new drummer Josh Freese, will perform at stadiums around Australia in November and December 2023. They’ll be joined by various local supports throughout the trip, as well as UK band Hot Milk.

The tour begins at Perth’s HBF Park (home of Perth Glory) on Wednesday, 29th November. The band, whose new album is But Here We Are, will head to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the first two weeks of December. More details below.

Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’

After playing a one-off show in Geelong in March 2022, Foo Fighters announced they’d be back for a tour of Australia’s capital cities in November-December 2022. However, on Friday, 25th March, Hawkins passed away in his hotel room while on tour in Colombia. Foo Fighters put all of their future plans on hold while they came to grips with the tragic loss.

The band returned in April 2023 with the single ‘Rescued’, the first taste of their eleventh album But Here We Are. After much speculation, Freese was revealed as Foo Fighters’ new drummer. Freese had performed with the band at last year’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. The announcement came on the eve of the band’s North American tour and appearances at Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals.

Grohl plays all of the drum parts on the new album, having previously drummed on 1995’s Foo Fighters and the majority of 1997’s The Colour and the Shape. Grohl is joined on the album by bandmates Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee. Greg Kurstin, who produced 2017’s Concrete and Gold and 2021’s Medicine at Midnight, was again in the producer’s chair.

Foo Fighters 2023 Australian Tour

w/ The Chats (all except Melbourne) and Hot Milk (all except Perth and Adelaide), plus Teenage Joans (Perth), Body Type (Adelaide) and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (Melbourne)

Wednesday, 29th November – HBF Park, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd December – Coopers Stadium, Adelaide SA

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 9th December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 12th December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Thursday, 15th June: Perth, 2pm local; Adelaide, 1.30pm local; Melbourne, 1pm local; Sydney, 11am local; Brisbane, 3pm local. Visit frontiertouring.com/foofighters for more info.

Pre-Sales

Frontier Members pre-sale via frontiertouring.com/foofighters. Runs for 24 hours from Tuesday, 13th June. Timings staggered for each show; visit the website for more details.

American Express Members pre-sale via www.Amex.com.au/Experiences. Runs for 48 hours from: Friday, 9th June. Timings staggered for each show; visit the website for more details.

