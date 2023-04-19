Foo Fighters Announce New Album ‘But Here We Are’, Share First Single

Foo Fighters have announced new album But Here We Are, their first since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The follow-up to 2021’s Medicine at Midnight was produced by Greg Kurstin alongside the band themselves, and will arrive Friday, 2nd June via Roswell Records and Sony in Australia.

In a press release announcing the record, But Here We Are is described as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured over the last year” that is a “testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.” According to the press release, the 10-track album sonically channels the band’s 1995, self-titled debut LP. To coincide with the announcement, the band have also shared the album’s lead single, ‘Rescued’.

Foo Fighters – ‘Rescued’

[embedded content]

Hawkins, who had been a member of Foo Fighters since 1997, died at the age of 50 in March last year. The musician died in Bogotá, Colombia, where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at a festival that evening.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” read a statement from the band at the time. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Tributes poured in from around the world following news of Hawkins’ death, and tribute concerts – led by Foo Fighters themselves with a huge lineup of special guests at each one – took place in London and Los Angeles last year.

In January this year, Foo Fighters announced their first shows since Hawkins’ death. The band will return to the stage next month, with numerous festival appearances and headline shows alongside The Breeders scheduled throughout the year.

