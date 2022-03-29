Foo Fighters Cancel All Upcoming Tour Dates Following Loss Of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters are grieving the loss of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away last week at the age of 50. The band has released a statement confirming the cancellation of “all upcoming tour dates.”

Foo Fighters were due to begin a North American tour in late April. They had a run of European dates scheduled for June, before returning for a more extensive North American tour that would last until October. The band were due to perform in Australia and New Zealand in November and December. Read the band’s statement below:

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins died on Friday, 25th March, in Bogotá, Colombia. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room and is reported to have experienced chest pains. Foo Fighters were nearing the end of a South American tour and were scheduled to appear at Bogotá’s Festival Estéreo Picnic on the day of Hawkins’ passing.

[embedded content]