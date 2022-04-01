Foo Fighters Cancel This Weekend’s Grammys Performance

Foo Fighters have predictably pulled the pin on their scheduled performance at this weekend’s Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Foo Fighters were added to the 2022 Grammys performance roster just days before drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away. Foo Fighters are up for three awards at the 64th annual Grammy Awards: Best Rock Performance (‘Making a Fire’), Best Rock Song (‘Waiting on a War’), and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight).

According to Variety, the televised event will include a tribute to Hawkins, who passed away last week at the age of 50. He died while on tour with the band in Bogotá, Colombia. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room and is reported to have experienced chest pains. Earlier this week, Foo Fighters released a statement confirming the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates. That includes the band’s Nov-Dec tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Variety reports that the Grammy producers are still determining how to pay tribute to Hawkins during the CBS live telecast. “We will honour his memory in some way,” said CBS’ Jack Sussman said. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

Foo Fighters already possess a truckload of Grammys. They won Best Rock Album in 2001 (There Is Nothing Left to Lose), 2004 (One By One), 2008 (Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace) and 2012 (Wasting Light). They’ve also won multiple Grammys for Best Hard Rock Performance (‘All My Life’, 2003; ‘The Pretender’, 2008; and ‘White Limo’, 2012) and several others.

