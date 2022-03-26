Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Has Died, Aged 50

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50.

The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to their official social media channels earlier today.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” reads the statement.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The statement does not mention any cause of death, nor have any individual band members yet made further statements.

Hawkins had been a member of the band since 1997.

The band recently played a one off Australian show in Melbourne and announced another run of 2022 Australian tour dates for later this year.

More to come.