Foo Fighters Look Back On Their First Ever Show, 25 Years Ago

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 20, 2020

25 years ago, a promising young rock and roll act by the name of Foo Fighters played their first show – a keg party at the Marine Store in Seattle, Washington.

Earlier today, the band shared a photo and some reflections on that debut performance, way back in 1995, on Twitter.

“There is a moment in every band’s history when you decide it’s time to load the gear out of the practice space and bring the music to the people for the first time. This was ours, 25 years ago today,” wrote the band.

“25 years later, the fear and stage fright may have faded, but the love of making music with my friends is stronger than ever. Happy anniversary, fellas.”

Dave Grohl and co. have been increasingly reflective as the band head towards celebrating their two and a half decades together. Back in July of last year, they launched an archival project called the ‘Foo Files’ with an EP containing live recordings from their Reading Festival set in 1995 and a 2000 show in Melbourne.

Yesterday, they announced their 25th anniversary ‘Van Tour’, which will see them revisit cities they played at back on their first ever tour.