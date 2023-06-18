Foo Fighters Perform 10-Minute Track ‘The Teacher’ Live for the First Time

Foo Fighters have performed their sprawling ten-minute track ‘The Teacher’ live for the very first time at a show in the States last week. The band churned through the track for their encore in Rogers, Arkansas.

The song is lifted from their just-released 11th studio album, But Here We Are, which marks their first album without longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away suddenly in March 2022.

Foo Fighters: ‘The Teacher’

Foo Fighters recently announced an Australian tour, which will see them circle the country in December. The tour will kick off on Wednesday, 29th November, moving through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and finishing up in Brisbane on Tuesday, 12th December.

The band recently added a second Melbourne show to the tour following excessive pre-sale demand. They’ll play at AAMI Park on Wednesday, 6th December.

It’ll be the band’s first tour of the country with new drummer Josh Freese, who joined the outfit in in May 2023, having played with acts like Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, and Weezer.

Foo Fighters 2023 Australian Tour

w/ The Chats (all except Melbourne’s first show) and Hot Milk (all except Perth and Adelaide), plus Teenage Joans (Perth), Body Type (Adelaide) and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (Melbourne)

Wednesday, 29th November – HBF Park, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd December – Coopers Stadium, Adelaide SA

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 6th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC (NEW SHOW)

Saturday, 9th December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 12th December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now via Frontier Touring.

