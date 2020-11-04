Foo Fighters Tease New Music Ahead Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance This Weekend

Foo Fighters will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this Saturday, 7th November. The series’ first episode since Americans headed to the polls for the 2020 election, comedian Dave Chappelle will host – four years after his debut hosting appearance in 2016, in which he addressed the Trump administration in his opening monologue.

Incredibly, the Foo Fighters’ performance on the show will mark their ninth appearance on the show overall. They last performed in late 2017 for the series’ Christmas episode, a few months after the release of most recent album Concrete and Gold.

This time around, it appears the band might well be bringing some new tunes to the SNL stage. As Consequence of Sound points out, fans have recently been spotting the band’s logo alongside the roman numeral X at various locations throughout Los Angeles.

Given that Concrete and Gold was the band’s ninth album, one might hazard a guess that the band are preparing to announce album 10 – possibly kicking off the album cycle with their SNL appearance.

Though giving away few details, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has discussed the album multiple times throughout 2020. In March, the rock legend commented in an interview that the record was “unlike anything we’ve ever done” and will “bring everyone’s fucking hearts together”.

Back in May, Grohl compared the album to David Bowie‘s 1983 classic Let’s Dance in an interview with Los Angeles’ ALT 98.7FM.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove,” Grohl said.

“To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”