FOOD FOR ALL

/* custom css */
.td_uid_51_609811d4df7f9_rand { min-height: 0; }
.td_uid_52_609811d4df8f6_rand { min-height: 0; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_52_609811d4df8f6_rand{
margin-bottom:0px !important;
padding-top:0px !important;
} .td_uid_52_609811d4df8f6_rand .td_block_wrap{ text-align:left }
.td_uid_53_609811d4dfa3d_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_53_609811d4dfa3d_rand{
margin-top:20px !important;
}
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_53_609811d4dfa3d_rand{
margin-top:15px !important;
}
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px)
{
.td_uid_53_609811d4dfa3d_rand{
margin-top:10px !important;
}
}
margin-bottom:10px !important;
} /* desktop */ @media(min-width: 1141px) { .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand { display:inline-block !important;
} } /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand{
display:inline-block !important;
}
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand{
display:inline-block !important;
}
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px)
{
.td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand{
display:inline-block !important;
}
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-entry-category { padding: 0px; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-entry-category { margin: 0px; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-cat-bg { border-width: 0px; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-entry-category { color: #999999 !important; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-cat-bg { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0) !important; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-entry-category:hover { color: #c3251d !important; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-cat-sep { font-size: 14px; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-cat-sep { margin: 0 10px; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-cat-sep { color: #999999; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-cat-text { margin-right: 10px; } .td-theme-wrap .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand { text-align: left; } .td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-entry-category { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:16px !important;line-height:1 !important; } /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px){
.td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-entry-category { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:12px !important;line-height:1 !important; }
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px){
.td_uid_54_609811d4dfb6a_rand .tdb-entry-category { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:14px !important;line-height:1 !important; }
}
margin-top:0px !important;
padding-top:0px !important;
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px)
{
.td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand{
padding-top:6px !important;
}
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand .tdb-title-line:after { height: 2px; } .td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand .tdb-title-line { height: 50px; } .td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand .tdb-title-line:after { bottom: 40%; } .td-theme-wrap .td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand { text-align: left; } .td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand .tdb-first-letter { left: -0.36em; right: auto; } .td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand .tdb-title-text { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:40px !important;line-height:1.1 !important;font-weight:600 !important; } /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px){
.td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand .tdb-title-text { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:32px !important;line-height:1.1 !important;font-weight:600 !important; }
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px){
.td_uid_56_609811d4e00d7_rand .tdb-title-text { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:24px !important;line-height:1.1 !important;font-weight:600 !important; }
}
@media (min-width: 768px) { .td_uid_57_609811d4e0474_rand { margin-left: -0px; margin-right: -0px; } .td_uid_57_609811d4e0474_rand .vc_column_inner { padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; } } .td_uid_57_609811d4e0474_rand { position: relative !important; top: 0; transform: none; -webkit-transform: none; }
.td_uid_58_609811d4e0525_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_58_609811d4e0525_rand{
padding-top:5px !important;
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_58_609811d4e0525_rand{
width:55% !important;
}
}
.td_uid_62_609811d4e1441_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_62_609811d4e1441_rand{
margin-bottom:0px !important;
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_62_609811d4e1441_rand{
width:45% !important;
}
}
@media (min-width: 768px) { .td_uid_64_609811d4e19e3_rand { margin-left: -0px; margin-right: -0px; } .td_uid_64_609811d4e19e3_rand .vc_column { padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; } } .td_uid_64_609811d4e19e3_rand { min-height: 0; } /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px){
@media (min-width: 768px) { .td_uid_64_609811d4e19e3_rand { margin-left: -15px; margin-right: -15px; } .td_uid_64_609811d4e19e3_rand .vc_column { padding-left: 15px; padding-right: 15px; } }
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px){
@media (min-width: 768px) { .td_uid_64_609811d4e19e3_rand { margin-left: -10px; margin-right: -10px; } .td_uid_64_609811d4e19e3_rand .vc_column { padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px; } }
}
/* inline tdc_css att */ /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_64_609811d4e19e3_rand{
margin-right:5px !important;
margin-left:5px !important;
}
}
.td_uid_65_609811d4e1b5b_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_65_609811d4e1b5b_rand{
width:calc(100% – 340px) !important;
} /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_65_609811d4e1b5b_rand{
width:calc(100% – 280px) !important;
}
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_65_609811d4e1b5b_rand{
width:calc(100% – 220px) !important;
}
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px)
{
.td_uid_65_609811d4e1b5b_rand{
width:100% !important;
}
}
@media (min-width: 768px) { .td_uid_66_609811d4e1bf5_rand { margin-left: -20px; margin-right: -20px; } .td_uid_66_609811d4e1bf5_rand .vc_column_inner { padding-left: 20px; padding-right: 20px; } } .td_uid_66_609811d4e1bf5_rand { position: relative !important; top: 0; transform: none; -webkit-transform: none; } /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px){
@media (min-width: 768px) { .td_uid_66_609811d4e1bf5_rand { margin-left: -10px; margin-right: -10px; } .td_uid_66_609811d4e1bf5_rand .vc_column_inner { padding-left: 10px; padding-right: 10px; } }
}
.td_uid_67_609811d4e1cbb_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_67_609811d4e1cbb_rand{
width:240px !important;
} /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_67_609811d4e1cbb_rand{
width:220px !important;
}
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_67_609811d4e1cbb_rand{
display:none !important;
}
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px)
{
.td_uid_67_609811d4e1cbb_rand{
display:none !important;
}
}
margin-top:60px !important;
margin-bottom:0px !important;
padding-top:0px !important;
padding-bottom:0px !important;
}
margin-top:20px !important;
margin-bottom:0px !important;
padding-bottom:0px !important;
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px)
{
.td_uid_69_609811d4e1ddc_rand{
margin-top:-50px !important;
margin-bottom:10px !important;
}
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_69_609811d4e1ddc_rand .td-post-sharing, .td_uid_69_609811d4e1ddc_rand .tdb-share-classic { text-align: center; }
margin-top:20px !important;
margin-bottom:-15px !important;
} /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand{
margin-top:20px !important;
}
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand .td-block-title a, .td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand .td-block-title span { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:26px !important;font-weight:600 !important; } /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px){
.td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand .td-block-title a, .td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand .td-block-title span { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:22px !important;font-weight:600 !important; }
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px){
.td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand .td-block-title a, .td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand .td-block-title span { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:20px !important;font-weight:600 !important; }
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px){
.td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand .td-block-title a, .td_uid_70_609811d4e2829_rand .td-block-title span { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:22px !important;font-weight:600 !important; }
}
Latest Stories
margin-bottom:30px !important;
padding-top:20px !important;
padding-right:20px !important;
padding-bottom:20px !important;
padding-left:20px !important;
border-color:#000000 !important;
border-style:solid !important;
border-width: 8px 1px 1px 1px !important;
} /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand{
margin-bottom:24px !important;
}
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand{
margin-bottom:20px !important;
padding-top:10px !important;
padding-right:10px !important;
padding-bottom:10px !important;
padding-left:10px !important;
}
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { width: 100%; float: left; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) { margin-bottom: 0; padding-bottom: 0; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) .td-module-container:before { display: none; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { padding-left: 20px; padding-right: 20px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_block_inner { margin-left: -20px; margin-right: -20px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { padding-bottom: 13px; margin-bottom: 13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-container:before { bottom: -13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-container { border-color: #eaeaea; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-container:before { border-width: 0 0 1px 0; border-style: solid; border-color: #eaeaea; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-container:before { border-color: #c3251d; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .entry-thumb { background-position: center 50%; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-meta-info-bottom { padding: 0px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-meta-info { border-color: #eaeaea; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .entry-title { margin: 8px 0 0; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-excerpt { display: none; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-excerpt { margin: 8px 0 0; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-audio-player { display: block; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-audio-player { font-size: 13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category { display: none; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category { margin: 2px 6px 0 0; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category { padding: 0 6px 0 0; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category { border-width: 0 1px 0 0; border-style: solid; border-color: #000; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-author-name { display: none; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-author-photo .avatar { width: 20px; height: 20px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-author-photo .avatar { margin-right: 6px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-author-photo .avatar { border-radius: 50%; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-date, .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-author-name span { display: none; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .entry-review-stars { display: inline-block; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-comments { display: none; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-read-more { display: none; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:hover .td-module-title a { color: #c3251d !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0); } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category { color: #666666; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category:hover { color: #000000; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category { border-color: #aaaaaa; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-author-name a { color: #666666; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-author-name:hover a { color: #000000; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .entry-title { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:19px !important;line-height:1.25 !important;font-weight:500 !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-post-category { font-weight:400 !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-editor-date, .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-editor-date .td-post-author-name, .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-comments a { font-size:14px !important;font-weight:400 !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_block_inner { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { display: flex; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-container { flex-grow: 1; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-image-container { flex: 0 0 0; } /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px){
.td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { padding-bottom: 13px !important; margin-bottom: 13px !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) { margin-bottom: 0 !important; padding-bottom: 0 !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before { display: block !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) .td-module-container:before { display: none !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { padding-bottom: 13px; margin-bottom: 13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-container:before { bottom: -13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .entry-title { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:14px !important;line-height:1.25 !important;font-weight:500 !important; }
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px){
.td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { padding-bottom: 13px !important; margin-bottom: 13px !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) { margin-bottom: 0 !important; padding-bottom: 0 !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before { display: block !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) .td-module-container:before { display: none !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { padding-bottom: 13px; margin-bottom: 13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-container:before { bottom: -13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .entry-title { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:12px !important;line-height:1.25 !important;font-weight:500 !important; }
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px){
.td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { padding-bottom: 13px !important; margin-bottom: 13px !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) { margin-bottom: 0 !important; padding-bottom: 0 !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before { display: block !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) .td-module-container:before { display: none !important; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td_module_wrap { padding-bottom: 13px; margin-bottom: 13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .td-module-container:before { bottom: -13px; } .td_uid_71_609811d4e2abf_rand .entry-title { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-size:18px !important;line-height:1.25 !important;font-weight:500 !important; }
}
.td_uid_72_609811d4ec665_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_72_609811d4ec665_rand{
width:calc(100% – 280px) !important;
} /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_72_609811d4ec665_rand{
width:calc(100% – 220px) !important;
}
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_72_609811d4ec665_rand{
width:100% !important;
}
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px)
{
.td_uid_72_609811d4ec665_rand{
width:100% !important;
}
}
margin-top:0px !important;
}
/* custom css */
@import url(“https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=PT Serif”);
.td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand, .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand > p { font-family:PT Serif !important;font-size:16px !important; } .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand li { line-height:1.8 !important; } .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand li:before { margin-top: 1px; line-height: 27px !important; } .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand blockquote p { color: #266fef; } .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand a { color: #0072bc; } .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand a:hover { color: #c3251d; } /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px){
.td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand, .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand > p { font-family:PT Serif !important;font-size:15px !important; }
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px){
.td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand, .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand > p { font-family:PT Serif !important;font-size:15px !important; }
} /* phone */
@media (max-width: 767px){
.td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand img.aligncenter, .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand .aligncenter img { margin-left: -50px; width: calc(100% + (2 * 50px)); max-width: none !important; } .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand, .td_uid_73_609811d4ec7a6_rand > p { font-family:PT Serif !important;font-size:15px !important; }
}
margin-top:0px !important;
margin-bottom:0px !important;
padding-top:0px !important;
padding-bottom:0px !important;
}
margin-bottom:0px !important;
padding-bottom:0px !important;
}
@media (min-width: 768px) { .td_uid_85_609811d4f0322_rand { margin-left: -0px; margin-right: -0px; } .td_uid_85_609811d4f0322_rand .vc_column_inner { padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; } } .td_uid_85_609811d4f0322_rand { position: relative !important; top: 0; transform: none; -webkit-transform: none; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_85_609811d4f0322_rand{
padding-right:40px !important;
} .td_uid_85_609811d4f0322_rand .td_block_wrap{ text-align:left }
.td_uid_86_609811d4f03f5_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
.td_uid_89_609811d5031ee_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_89_609811d5031ee_rand{
width:340px !important;
} /* landscape */
@media (min-width: 1019px) and (max-width: 1140px)
{
.td_uid_89_609811d5031ee_rand{
width:280px !important;
}
} /* portrait */
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px)
{
.td_uid_89_609811d5031ee_rand{
width:220px !important;
}
}
.td_uid_96_609811d504b1f_rand .td-block-title { background-color: #1e73be !important; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_96_609811d504b1f_rand{
margin-bottom:-10px !important;
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_96_609811d504b1f_rand .td-block-title a, .td_uid_96_609811d504b1f_rand .td-block-title span { font-family:Palatino, “Palatino Linotype”, “Hoefler Text”, Times, “Times New Roman”, serif !important;font-size:18px !important;font-weight:900 !important;text-transform:uppercase !important; }
Weather
margin-top:-20px !important;
margin-bottom:40px !important;
position:relative;
}
background-color:#d6d6d6 !important;
}
.td_uid_99_609811d5514d5 .tdm-title { font-family:Baskerville, “Times New Roman”, Times, serif !important;font-style:italic !important;font-weight:700 !important; }
.td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-block-title > *:before, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-block-title > *:after { background-color: #c3251d !important; } .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td_module_wrap:hover .entry-title a, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-pulldown-filter-link:hover, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td_quote_on_blocks, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-opacity-cat .td-post-category:hover, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-opacity-read .td-read-more a:hover, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-opacity-author .td-post-author-name a:hover, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-instagram-user a, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-pulldown-filter-item .td-cur-simple-item, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-pulldown-filter-link:hover, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-pulldown-filter-display-option:hover, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-pulldown-filter-display-option:hover i { color: #c3251d !important; } .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-next-prev-wrap a:hover, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-load-more-wrap a:hover { background-color: #c3251d !important; border-color: #c3251d !important; } .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-read-more a, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-weather-information:before, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-weather-week:before, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-exchange-header:before, .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-post-category, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-post-category:hover { background-color: #c3251d !important; }
/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand{
margin-bottom:-10px !important;
padding-bottom:0px !important;
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-block-title a, .td_uid_101_609811d551be5_rand .td-block-title span { font-family:Palatino, “Palatino Linotype”, “Hoefler Text”, Times, “Times New Roman”, serif !important;font-size:18px !important;font-weight:900 !important;text-transform:uppercase !important; }
Today’s Front Page
margin-bottom:-20px !important;
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_103_609811d552758_rand, .td_uid_103_609811d552758_rand p { font-size:18px !important;line-height:1.25 !important; }
TRY OUR DIGITAL EDITION
FREE FOR 30 DAYS
margin-bottom:-25px !important;
}
/* custom css */
.td_uid_106_609811d5eb6db_rand, .td_uid_106_609811d5eb6db_rand p { font-size:18px !important; }
ALREADY A SUBSCRIBER?
.td_uid_110_609811d6a1976_rand { min-height: 0; }
.td_uid_111_609811d6a1a90_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }
.td_uid_112_609811d6a1af3_rand { min-height: 0; }
.td_uid_113_609811d6a1bee_rand { vertical-align: baseline; }