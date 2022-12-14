Food Logistics Names IQAX 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IQAX Ltd. was named as a winner of the 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award by Food Logistics, a publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain. The award was based on IQAX’s innovative, technology-driven, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution IQAX Focus.

The award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. IQAX Focus leverages the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to give shippers access to real time information about the status and condition of their cargo. IQAX Focus allows users to react immediately to disruptions and respond quickly to minimize losses, avoid penalties, and cut costs.

“The creative and innovative application of technology is key to making the global shipping industry stronger, more resilient and more sustainable. IQAX Focus is part of an innovative suite of solutions that will continue taking the logistics industry into a powerful digitized future,” said IQAX CEO Romney Wong. “We are proud to have won this award, which strengthens our resolve to continue creating innovative technology solutions for the shipping industry.”

IQAX Focus enables users to significantly improve the efficiency of logistics management through better shipment integration, a single platform, end-to-end visibility, real time monitoring, AI to reduce false alarms, smart alerts, accelerated compliance processes, fast deployment of a plug-and-play solution, and rechargeable and reusable devices.

All these features give users of IQAX Focus assurances about the condition while in transit of different types of cargo. This is particularly important for cargo like fruits, vegetables, meats, drinks, and food items that can be negatively impacted by changes in factors like temperature or humidity.

This year’s winners of the 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and the IoT, to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management and more. Today’s software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility and more, and offer end-to-end management, from farm to fork, and beyond.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers.

About IQAX

IQAX is a global information technology company that provides intelligent and digital transformation solutions using blockchain for enterprises in the logistics ecosystem. Backed by a strong heritage in container shipping, IQAX strives to foster a harmonized and connected global trade environment. As an industry leader, IQAX connect with shippers, freight forwarders, carriers, terminals, and financial institutions, and empowers them with digitized solutions to meet emerging business challenges throughout the supply chain.

IQAX is an independent technology company wholly owned by Orient Overseas International Ltd. (HKEX:0316), which is in turn part of Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), one of the largest integrated international transport and logistics companies in the world.