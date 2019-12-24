Food poisoning downs 11 evacuees in Davao del Sur town
MATANAO, DAVAO DEL SUR – At least 11 home based evacuees in Barangay Mangga here were rushed to a government hospital after showing signs of food poisoning on Sunday, December 22.
The patients, most of them children, complained of stomach pains and vomiting after eating spaghetti brought home from a party.
Hazel Gabin, 35, said she experienced stomach pains, indigestion and vomiting after she had some spaghetti brought by Christine Narca from a reunion the latter attended in nearby Padada town.
Narca said she did not notice anything wrong with the food she was bringing so she shared it with neighbors living in tents.
The victims were brought to the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital for treatment.
But the hospital building, which already showed cracks from the recent series of quakes in Davao del Sur, has been cordoned off to the public, so the patients were treated at the makeshift tents used as emergency shelter outside the hospital building.
The town’s municipal health office is looking into the matter.
All the victims were already discharged from hospital and have returned to their evacuation camps on Monday.
