Food vendor shot, badly wounded in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — An ambulant food vendor is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck by a robber in Port Area, Manila before dawn on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

A report from Ermita police station identified the victim as Samson Bautista, 41, a vendor in Baseco Compound in Barangay 649 in Port Area. Police said Bautista is known in the area for selling noodle soup and rice meals.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed that the vendor was parking his food cart along Bayani Street in Baseco Compound when the suspect emerged and tried to grab Bautista’s sling bag at around 1:20 a.m.

Bautista, however, refused to surrender his bag which prompted the suspect to shoot him.

The gunman fled on foot while the bloodied and wounded Bautista was brought to Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center hospital by concerned citizens.

Pursuit operations against the gunman and further investigation are ongoing.

