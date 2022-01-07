Football Australia Extends and Expands Agreement with Stats Perform for Player Performance and Advanced Tracking Data

SYDNEY and LONDON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, has today announced a new three-year agreement with Football Australia, which will see the company continue to support Football Australia’s national men’s, women’s and youth teams through the supply of detailed performance data and analysis software.

Stats Perform has provided pro services to Football Australia for the past eight years and this new agreement will see Opta data collected for matches involving all the federations men’s and women’s national teams down to under 17 level. This will enable Football Australia’s technical staff to build a single, consistent database of event data for monitoring Australian players and to support their long-term international pathway management.

Football Australia will also have access to Stats Perform’s ProVision tool to monitor the weekly performance of all Australian players for their domestic clubs, as well as support their detailed analysis of each international team’s upcoming opposition.

After extending their service agreement with Stats Perform through to the summer of 2024, Doug Kors, Football Australia’s Head of Performance Analysis, said: “We are very pleased to be continuing our long-standing relationship with Stats Perform. The database of Opta data, collected across all of our matches, is integral to the ongoing analysis of each of our international age groups, as we prepare for qualification campaigns and major competitions involving our men’s and women’s senior and youth teams.”

In addition to Opta data, the agreement will also see Stats Perform collect optical tracking data, on request, from international matches featuring any Australian team, using the SportVU system. The collection of tracking data will enable Football Australia to consume SportVU’s most advanced optical files and link them directly to their own tracking KPIs and video, enabling the coaching staff to work on various tactical scenarios and player decision-making on the training field, working off the positional data captured.

Steven Cliffe, Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Sales, APAC added: “We very happy to have expanded our existing agreement to provide the coaches working with the Socceroos, Matildas and all the Australian youth teams with additional tracking data from matches, to further enhance their post-match analysis processes. This commitment further reinforces Stats Perform’s position as the leading provider of team performance services to national federations in the APAC region, and we are looking forward to supporting Football Australia as they manage their player pathways and prepare for international fixtures.”

