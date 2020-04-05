For Fans Of: Avenged Sevenfold | Introducing: Sydney’s Bad Moon Born

Gig ReviewsWritten by Emmy Mack on April 5, 2020

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Bad Moon Born

For Fans Of: Asking Alexandria, Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Linkin Park, Soilwork

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Hard rock / metal

The 411:

After wrapping up a national tour supporting the likes of Buckcherry and Hardcore Superstar, Sydney five-piece Bad Moon Born have unleashed some new music on our asses in the form of single, ‘Noxa’. The track was produced by guitarist Voya & recorded with Chris Blancato (Northlane, Bare Bones, D.V.S.R.) & Dave Petrovic (Tonight Alive, Dream On Dreamer, Northlane, Kerser) and is the band’s second single to feature vocals from freshly-minted frontman, Jordan Von Grae.

Live Dates:

We’re sure once this pandemic passes, we’ll get some!

Our Review:

A punch-you-in-the-face belter delivering mean, meaty riffs, eerie layers of synth production and a melancholy monster of a chorus. Sonically this has one foot in the iconic Queen Of The Damned soundtrack and the other in the realm of modern heavy rock acts like Bring Me The Horizon and Asking Alexandria. But if that epic glitch-guitar solo doesn’t give you a raging nu-metal boner then I don’t know what will.

