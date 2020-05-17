For Fans Of: DZ Deathrays | Introducing: Sydney’s Timi Temple

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, Soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Timi Temple

For Fans Of: DZ Deathrays, Methyl Ethel, Hockey Dad, The White Stripes, The Kills

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Indie Rock

The 411:

Sydney-based DIY indie-rock artist Timi Temple has just revealed his infectious new single ‘Fa-Fa-Fading’ – produced and recorded by the artist himself.

“Fa-fa-fading is pretty much the soundtrack to my first few months of life post long-term breakup,” Temple explains.

“There wasn’t a single activity I could do where I wasn’t reminded of my ex. From mundane things such as walking my dog to friends asking where my ‘former’ half was, and eventually it frustrated me to the point where this song popped out. Surprisingly, during the cathartic course of writing this song, having my memories down on ‘paper’ meant I was haunted by them less and less in real life.”

Live Dates:

Pending the end of the global pandemic.

Our Review:

A tripped out indie-rock ride on a psychedelic fuzz rainbow, this Timi Temple freshie oozes quirk and personality.

