For Fans Of: Gang Of Youths | Introducing: New Aussie Indie-Rock Supergroup, Peace Ritual

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, Soundclouds, and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Peace Ritual

For Fans Of: Gang Of Youths, Turnover, The Smiths

Hometown: Sydney / Melbourne

Genre: Indie Rock / Dream Pop/ Ethereal Rock

Peace Ritual is the new collaborative project from a group of familiar faces from the Australian alternative scene – Joel Martorana (Endless Heights) and Thomas Elliott (Harbours), with co-writing and production by Sam Bassal (Ocean Grove).

Born out of bedroom jams between tours, Peace Ritual was originally conceived as a hardcore band, but they collaborators unintentionally gravitated toward writing more dreamy, pop-centric music.

The result is debut single, ‘Tears Of Joy’, an uplifting, verby slice of indie rock celebration of the highs and lows of life.

“Even through challenging moments of grief or heartbreak, it’s all evidence that you have been bold or open enough to needing something or someone,” vocalist Martorana explains.

