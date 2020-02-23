For Fans Of: Halestorm | Introducing: Melbourne Wrestler-Turned-Rocker, Envy Marshall

FeaturesWritten by Music Feeds on February 24, 2020

Feature Artist: Envy Marshall

[embedded content]

For Fans Of: Halestorm, Baby Animals, Hole, Storm Large

Hometown: Melbourne (via Adelaide)

Genre: Rock N’ Roll

The 411:

Envy Marshall the musician came to be after a being sidelined from her first love, wrestling. A major head trauma in the ring led to doctors telling her she would never be able to wrestle again.

Not one to let something like that get her down for long, she picked up the guitar while in recovery and taught herself how to play. Fast forward a few years and the Adelaide native was on a bus to Melbourne, guitar in hand.

Now, she’s just unleashed her debut single ‘Drown’, which you can take for a spin above.

Live Dates:

TBA

Our Review:

Envy Marshall brings vintage hard rock vibes and sizzling attitude on blazing debut, ‘Drown’. She may have hung up her wrestling boots but with songs like this it’s not hard to imagine her soundtracking the theme to a WWE Pay-Per-View in the not-too-distant future.

