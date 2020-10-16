For Fans Of Kehlani: Introducing Lara Andallo

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Feature Artist: Lara Andallo

For Fans Of: Kehlani, SZA, H.E.R., Ella Mai

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: RnB

The 411:

Lara Andallo is a 20-year-old RnB artist hailing from Sydney. She began releasing independent tracks back when she was 17 and this year, released her debut mixtape.

She’s a huge voice in RnB and creates these massively catchy songs. ‘On My Mind’ is her latest single and it’s out today, alongside a video.

The video was a joint effort from Andallo and her close friend and fellow choreographer Jervis Livelo. It sees the artist flex her dancing skills alongside a crew of dancers.

“Bringing my two worlds together for my first official music video, meant a lot to me. It was such a vibe!” said Andallo on the clip.

“I really want to bring these types of music video’s to the local scene. Dance is a huge part of my self-expression & storytelling. It’s a visual extension of my song writing.”

Live Dates:

Pending the end of the global pandemic.

Review: The combination of the melodic vocals with the tight production creates this super vibey and chill RnB track. Also the hooks are just *chef’s kiss*. If Lara Andallo keeps writing songs like this, she’ll be a club staple in no time.

