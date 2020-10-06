For Fans Of: Kendrick Lamar | Introducing: Sydney’s Kiyanosh

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, Soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Kiyanosh

For Fans Of: Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, Mick Jenkins

Hometown: Sydney via Iran

Genre: Hip-hop, jazz, soul, electronica

The 411:

Sydney-based Iranian rapper Kiyanosh has just unveiled his new six-track EP Dying Alone, featuring previously-released singles ‘Karma’ and ‘4BAR4’.

The artist, who is also a member of hip-hop duo SKID2 and founder of the Spretbot Syndicate record label and collective, describes the release as “A collection of songs I made with my friends during the process of working on my debut album”.

“With every song being radically different to the next, the project essentially presents itself as a smorgasbord of sounds, emotions and ideas, all of which represent some part of me,” Kiyanosh explains.

“I hope that with this project people can gain a stronger understanding of the various sides of Kiyanosh and what I’m really trying to do with my work.”

Live Dates:

Pending the end of the global pandemic.

Our Review:

A striking fusion of genres, cultures and emotions bursting across six potent tracks. Deftly blending elements of hip-hop, soul and jazz, Kiyanosh’s effortless flows are matched only by his masterful production skills.

Follow: Facebook | Spotify | Instagram | Soundcloud | triple j Unearthed