For Fans Of: My Chemical Romance | Introducing: Sydney’s RedHook

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new Aussie music hitting the airwaves, soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: RedHook

[embedded content]

For Fans Of: My Chemical Romance, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills, Bring Me The Horizon, Hands Like Houses, Ocean Grove, PVRIS

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Heavy alternative rock

The 411:

After a whirlwind year that saw them play the debut instalment of Sydney’s Good Things Festival, win the triple J Unearthed comp to open Sydney’s first ever Download Festival, complete their debut international tour supporting metal titans Three Days Grace across the UK & Europe, play Download Festival UK, launch their own gender diversity-inspired alternative festival UsFest, showcase at BIGSOUND 2019, host RAGE, score three singles added to full triple J rotation, sign on with the Hen House Management, ink booking deals with New World Artists (AUS) and Paradigm (UK/EU) and wrap up four complete Australian tours (supporting the likes Hands Like Houses, The Faim and US rock legends Sevendust before selling out the Melbourne and Sydney legs of their own debut headline tour in September) as well as a regional QLD tour with COG and a regional NSW tour with The Amity Affliction & Ocean Grove, RedHook have now unleashed a fresh slice of tuneage dubbed ‘Dead Walk’.

The heavy horror-rock inspired groover comes packing a bonkers video clip, co-directed by singer-songwriter Emmy Mack and Mega Media TV’s Peter O’Dowd, which channels some Scooby Doo-esque B-Grade scary movie theatrics as the band perform at a zombie church roller disco.

“The process for filming the ‘Dead Walk’ music video was equal parts great fun and sheer terror,” Mack explains.

“Lowlights include getting buried alive in the bush behind our mate’s property at 5am on a dark, rainy morning and then rocking up to my hair appointment picking dirt out of my ears. Highlights include throwing a zombie roller disco inside a church and walking around Erko to buy snacks while looking like grotty undead freaks, just as people were starting to become concerned about a certain pandemic that was creeping into the headlines. We got some looks.”

Watch the music video above.

Our Review:

RedHook go hard on ‘Dead Walk’. No strangers to a genre-defying, emo bop, the Sydney three-piece have delivered the goods again. ‘Dead Walk’ combines a groove-filled AF and energetic electronic sound with heavy vibes while Mack’s roaring vocals turn the volume up even further.

What’s Next:

Finishing writing and recording their debut EP during their downtime in iso.

Tour Dates:

Sadly the COVID-19 crisis recently forced the cancellation of Download Festival 2020 as well as RedHook’s planned sideshows supporting New Years Day. It also saw a run of the biggest shows the band has ever played postponed prior to being announced, but RedHook say they’re looking forward to getting back to their rigorous touring schedule as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Just FYI, RedHook singer Emmy is also a part of the writing squad here at Music Feeds!