For Fans Of: Nick Cave | Introducing: Jack Colwell

Feature Artist: Jack Colwell

For Fans Of: Nick Cave, Kate Bush, Rufus Wainwright, Patrick Wolf

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Baroque Pop

The 411:

After spending years in the local scene honing his craft, Sydney artist Jack Colwell has finally released his debut album SWANDREAM. It was produced entirely by Sarah Blasko, who also lends her vocals to the album’s lead single ‘A Spell’.

People might be familiar with Colwell from his breakout single ‘Don’t Cry Those Tears’ – a re-recorded and reworked version of which appears on SWANDREAM.

Live Dates:

Pending the end of the global pandemic.

Our Review:

SWANDREAM is one of the most immediately evocative and enveloping debuts the country, and the world, has produced in quite some time. Some of the devastating and infuriating lows he sings about grip you by the heart and let you bleed along with him, only to emerge with strength and a chinked armour upon the album’s final moments.

