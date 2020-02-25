For Fans Of: Northlane | Introducing: Perth’s Saviour

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on February 25, 2020

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Saviour

[embedded content]

For Fans Of: Northlane, The Amity Affliction, Emmure, For The Fallen Dreams

Hometown: Perth

Genre: Hardcore/ Metal

The 411:

Perth heavy act Saviour are back! If you’ve yet to acquaint yourselves with these melodic hardcore mainstays then now’s the perfect time, because they’ve just unleashed their new single ‘Violet’ ahead of the impending release of their fourth studio album A Lunar Rose this Friday, 28th February (pre-order here).

The band are also embarking on a celebratory headlining tour in honour of the new record this June, hitting up venues in Bunbury, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra. They’re also bringing a massive tour package along for the ride, with Diamond Construct, BLKLST. & Bloom jumping on all dates except those in WA, where Bloom won’t be appearing. Catch all the details below!

Live Dates:

Supported by Diamond Construct, BLKLST. & Bloom

Friday, 5th June

Prince Of Wales, Bunbury *

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Saturday, 6th June

Amplifier Bar, Perth *

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Friday, 12th June

Jive Bar, Adelaide

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Saturday, 13th June

Stay Gold, Melbourne

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Thursday, 18th June

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Friday, 19th June

The Foundry, Brisbane

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Saturday, 20th June

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Sunday, 21st June

Transit Bar, Canberra

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

*Bloom not appearing

Our Review:

Saviour are back to pulverise us in the feels with another earth-shaking offering off their forthcoming LP. The ethereal light and crushing shade of their dual vocal attack is as powerful as ever on ‘Violet’, delivering dynamic, emotionally-wrought metalcore at its finest. Couldn’t be more pumped for this album!

Follow: Official Website | Facebook | Instagram | Spotify | Triple J Unearthed