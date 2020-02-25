For Fans Of: Northlane | Introducing: Perth’s Saviour

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on February 25, 2020
How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.
Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.
Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.
Feature Artist: Saviour
[embedded content]
For Fans Of: Northlane, The Amity Affliction, Emmure, For The Fallen Dreams
Hometown: Perth
Genre: Hardcore/ Metal
The 411:
Perth heavy act Saviour are back! If you’ve yet to acquaint yourselves with these melodic hardcore mainstays then now’s the perfect time, because they’ve just unleashed their new single ‘Violet’ ahead of the impending release of their fourth studio album A Lunar Rose this Friday, 28th February (pre-order here).
The band are also embarking on a celebratory headlining tour in honour of the new record this June, hitting up venues in Bunbury, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra. They’re also bringing a massive tour package along for the ride, with Diamond Construct, BLKLST. & Bloom jumping on all dates except those in WA, where Bloom won’t be appearing. Catch all the details below!
Live Dates:
Supported by Diamond Construct, BLKLST. & Bloom
Friday, 5th June
Prince Of Wales, Bunbury *
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Saturday, 6th June
Amplifier Bar, Perth *
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Friday, 12th June
Jive Bar, Adelaide
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Saturday, 13th June
Stay Gold, Melbourne
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Thursday, 18th June
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Friday, 19th June
The Foundry, Brisbane
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Saturday, 20th June
Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Sunday, 21st June
Transit Bar, Canberra
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
*Bloom not appearing
Our Review:
Saviour are back to pulverise us in the feels with another earth-shaking offering off their forthcoming LP. The ethereal light and crushing shade of their dual vocal attack is as powerful as ever on ‘Violet’, delivering dynamic, emotionally-wrought metalcore at its finest. Couldn’t be more pumped for this album!
Follow: Official Website | Facebook | Instagram | Spotify | Triple J Unearthed