For Fans Of: Paces | Introducing: Central Coast’s Kim Quint & Canberra’s Truples

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, Soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Kim Quint x Truples

For Fans Of: Paces, REMI, Wave Racer, Sable

Hometown: Sydney / Canberra

Genre: Dance / electronic

The 411:

After gracing the stage on guest guitar duties with Australian deathcore collective Thy Art Is Murder in his native Germany, 19-year-old Berlin-born, Central Coast-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Kim Quint has teamed up with Canberra singer Truples to release their debut collaborative single, ‘One Week’.

Our Review:

A heady dose of incandescent, singalong future bass. Those J-Pop synths will hit your eardrums like a sugar rush.

