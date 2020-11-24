For Fans Of: Post Malone | Introducing: Gold Coast’s Saint Lane

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, Soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Saint Lane

For Fans Of: Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Donald Glover, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar

Hometown: Gold Coast (via New Zealand)

Genre: Hip-hop

The 411:

After a breakthrough year delivering a string of powerful singles, Gold Coast via New Zealand

rapper Saint Lane has delivered his debut EP, If I Leave You In The Fire. Featuring previous cuts ‘When Did We Grow Up?’ with Robbie Miller, ‘Hickeys’, ‘The Family’ and recent release ‘Altar of the Heartless’, the collection also features two new tracks; ‘The Fire’ and ‘The Water’.

The artist, whose real name is Lane Muir, explains If I Leave You In The Fire as “a story of loss, grief and moving forward”.

“In 2019, my father died completely unexpectedly from acute pancreatitis with no previous health issues,” he continues.

“I had less than an hour to make a decision for my dad to have a surgery to save his life, however he died during the surgery and I immediately felt a feeling beyond guilt. I felt solely responsible for the death of my dad and watching my family mourn, I believed I was to blame for our loss. The EP covers the stories and emotions of the most difficult time of my life.”

Live Dates:

Saturday, 28th November

Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast

Tickets: Niche Productions

Friday, 18th December

Waywards, Sydney

Tickets: Niche Productions

Saturday, 19th December

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Tickets: Niche Productions

Review:

A fearless tour de force in hip-hop storytelling steeped in raw emotion and delivered with passion and plenty of guts. Saint is fast carving out his own lane in the Australian rap turnpike.

Follow:

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify | Youtube | triple J Unearthed | Twitter

