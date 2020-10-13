For Fans Of: Post Malone | Introducing: San Francisco’s 24KGoldn

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Feature Artist: 24KGoldn

For Fans Of: Post Malone, Black Eyed Peas, Tyla Yaweh, T-Pain

Hometown: San Francisco

Genre: Hip-hop / pop

The 411:

Hailing from San Francisco, rapper 24KGoldn is a TikTok success story. After exploding to global fame on the app with his 2019 single ‘Valentino’, the 19-year-old artist has been unleashing hit after hit, with his latest single ‘Mood’ feat. iann dior hitting #1 here in Australia on the ARIA singles chart.

Despite a rep for unleashing pop earworms, the young gun is also renowned for his hip-hop chops, recently named on the iconic XXL class of 2020 among the biggest rising stars in the rap game.

Real name Golden Landis Von Jones, 24KGoldn grew up on a musical diet of Bay Area rappers like E-40, the Michael Jackson that was the music of his parents, and the Black Eyed Peas, T-Pain, and Akon that he heard on the radio as a kid.

Live Dates:

Review: A summery, melancholy-drenched earworm to soundtrack your pandemic blues. It’s easy to see why 24KGoldn’s brand of hard-tuned TikTok-friendly pop has been devoured en masse. The debut album is going to be an earth-shaker.

