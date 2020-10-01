For Fans Of: Rival Sons | Introducing: Sydney’s The Black Cardinals

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Feature Artist: The Black Cardinals

For Fans Of: Rival Sons, The Black Crowes, Royal Blood, Black Stone Cherry, Maylene & The Sons Of Disaster

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Hard rock

The 411:

The Back Cardinals are a Sydney-spawned hard rock collective who’ve had the sheer audacity to bust onto the scene while the world is balls-deep in a pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped their debut single ‘Love On The Rise’ from racking up streams like lines of nosé at Charlie Sheen’s house. One week and 12K Spotify spins later, the band has unleashed a side-splitting accompanying music video directed by Kim Quint (Polaris/In Hearts Wake), which stars the band as a bunch of chemically enhanced geriatrics rocking out to a local rock n’ roll ensemble (played by their m8s in fellow Sydney bands Fox Company, Starcrazy and Bad Moon Born) who are performing at their neighbourhood retirement village.

“’Love On The Rise’ is about living a second life which is not necessarily like your everyday life,” singer Craig Cassar explains of the tune.

“When you’re in that mode which is fueled by adrenaline and life, things can quickly escalate and your confidence levels are off the charts.”

Live Dates:

Catch them playing a hometown show at Frankies Pizza By The Slice on Sunday, 11th October! Entry is free but with COVID caps we strongly advise you get down there early if you plan on getting through the door.

Our Review:

Fully loaded with big meaty riffs and blues rock steeze, not to mention lyrics dripping with enough swaggering rock n’ roll innuendo to make AC/DC blush.

It’s a crime we can’t mosh along in real life just yet, but we look forward to the day we won’t get arrested for it.

Until then, we’ll just have this rip-snorter of a music video playing on repeat.

