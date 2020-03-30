For Fans Of: RÜFÜS DU SOL | Introducing Sydney’s Phondupe

FeaturesWritten by Laura English on March 30, 2020

Feature Artist: Phondupe

For Fans Of: RÜFÜS DU SOL, TV On The Radio, Nicolas Jaar, Glass Animals, INXS, Aphex Twin, Caribou

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Electronic / Experimental Pop / Alternative Dance Music

The 411:

Phondupe is Sydney-based, jack of all (musical) trades, Rich Lucano. Phondupe’s ‘Eel City’ is taken from his upcoming debut album, Onykia. It’s a stand-out piece of stomping, earthy electronica that progresses his lineage of introspective, left-of-centre club tracks.

‘Eel City’ is a hypnotic, four-to-the-floor number with a shamanic spirit; a colour-saturated feast of percussion, analogue synths and understated vocals. It weaves Cuban field samples throughout while nodding to both acid house and more traditional songwriters like Leonard Cohen.

Phondupe’s live show can be described along the same lines his latest single. A layered live set, coupled with analogue synths, and organic percussion, vocals and visuals. He takes audiences on a hallucinogenic journey through dimensions of sound and space — a style that’s reminiscent of Glass Animals.

Phondupe has performed on stages across the globe supporting the likes of Jon Hopkins, Machinedrum and Kiasmos, on festival stages including Dimensions Festival Croatia, Subsonic Festival, Melbourne Music Week and more.

2020 will see, five singles and the release of debut album Onykia on Phondupe’s new label, AIR CON RECORDS.

Our Review:

‘Eel City’ seems to kind of rise and fall throughout the song, always building more intensely than the last time. It’s a super synthy, super textured, hazy kind of dance track that’s packed full of supernatural sounding instrumentals.

