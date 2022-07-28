For Fans Of: Spiritbox | Get To Know Melbourne’s Future Static

Music Feeds’ For Fans Of series is devoted to spotlighting the freshest, most imaginative sounds popping up across the digital sphere. Check out today’s feature artist, Bad Juju, below.

FUTURE STATIC

For Fans Of: Spiritbox, Northlane, ERRA, Architects

Watch: Future Static – Venenosa

Hometown: Melbourne

Genre: Metalcore, heavy rock

The 411: Naarm/Melbourne-based metalcore contingent Future Static have returned with their first slice of new music since taking out the triple j Unearthed competition to open UNIFY Forever 2022 earlier this year. Dubbed ‘Venenosa’, the band’s new single comes packing a cinematic, horror-inspired music video, which you can check out above.

Named after the Spanish word for “poisonous”, ‘Venenosa’ is based on lead singer Amariah’s realisation that the negative energy surrounding her was of her own making, triggered by her own toxic behaviour towards people she was supposed to care for.

“It takes the listener through the very intense journey she took to rid herself of this toxicity that was festering inside the depths of her subconscious, and how she came out the other side full of love and respect for herself and those around her again,” the band explains.

You can catch Future Static performing their new single live when they head out around the country supporting Circles this August and September (dates below).

Review:

If ‘Waves’ was a breakthrough, then ‘Venenosa’ is an earthquake. Future Static are out here making the earth move with this ferocious new belter.

Tour Dates:

Friday, 19th August

Stay Gold, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Friday, 26th August

Lion Arts Factory, Tarndanya/Adelaide SA

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Friday, 2nd September

The Zoo, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Saturday, 3rd September

Crowbar, Eora/Sydney NSW

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Sunday, 4th September

The Basement, Ngunnawal/Canberra ACT

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

