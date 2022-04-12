For Fans Of: Stand Atlantic | Introducing: Sydney’s Bellwether

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, Soundclouds, and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Bellwether

[embedded content]

For Fans Of: Stand Atlantic, Kisschasy, Weezer, The Dead Love

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Pop-Punk

The 411:

Bellwether are a Sydney-based pop-punk band who’ve just delivered their impressive debut EP Impermanence – produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly, The Dead Love) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath).

“The title Impermanence comes from the line ‘I cannot be a failure stuck in infinite impermanence’ from ‘Kaiba’, with the phrase ‘infinite impermanence’ being a reference to the name of a popular Yu-Gi-Oh! card,” explains the band.

“We chose Impermanence as the title of the EP because it reflected a wider theme that runs across the EP of change and growth. Each of the tracks, in some way, is about changing as a person, and is even reflected in the changing attitudes of the track list, starting in a place of self-doubt and self-loathing, transitioning and ending in self-acceptance. We all exist in a state of impermanence, and the EP is a distillation of that idea.”

Take it for a spin below!

Our review: Bellwether have a glorious knack for using pop culture references to express simple truths, wrapped in summery sonic bursts of Warped Tour energy and irresistible pop-punk angst. One of the most exciting bands coming up on the scene right now.

Follow:

Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Triple J Unearthed