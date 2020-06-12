For Fans Of: SZA | Introducing: Destiny Rogers

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Feature Artist: Destiny Rogers

For Fans Of: SZA, Khalid, Kehlani, Alicia Keys

Hometown: Lodi, California

Genre: Hip Hop/Pop/RnB

The 411:

Coming from Lodi in California, Destiny Rogers is a young, up and coming artist with huge RnB, hip hop, and poppy vibes.

Everything about Rogers is chill. From her skater look to her sound, and her vibe in general. She has a new EP out now. It’s called Great Escape and it follows up her 2019 EP Tomboy.

Destiny Rogers has supported Ruel on his North American tour and played on Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flow Gnaw lineup.

Live Dates:

Pending the end of the global pandemic.

Our Review:

Destiny Rogers manages to combine really fun energy with chill AF beats — especially on tracks like ‘Kickin’ Pushin”. It’s the perfect mix of vibes to accentuate her effortlessly catchy lyrics alongside her vocals. You can stream her latest EP, here.

