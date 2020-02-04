For Fans Of: SZA | Introducing: Western Sydney’s A. GIRL

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on February 4, 2020

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: A.GIRL

[embedded content]

For Fans Of: SZA, Jorja Smith, Meg Mac, Jhené Aiko, Doja Cat

Hometown: Western Sydney

Genre: Hip-Hop / R&B / Pop

The 411:

Following on from a massive 2019 that saw her release her debut track ‘2142’ and follow up ‘Play’, Western Sydney-based R&B artist A.GIRL has returned today with her vivacious new single ‘All Over You’, produced by Taka Perry (Ruel, M-Phazes, Stellie).

A.GIRL, AKA 19 year old Maori-Australian Hinenui-Terangi Tairua, describes the single as her “summer crush vibes”.

“The song was inspired by my own feelings of letting go and falling hard for someone,” she explains. “If you’ve ever experienced that feeling, then you know how hard it is to explain it to that person. Well, I’m horrible at explaining things so I wrote this song.”

Live Dates:

TBA

Our Review:

A.GIRL’s golden pipes shine bright and flow caramel-smooth in this lush, soul-drenched bop, enchanted by cocktail lounge electronics and stylish synth blasts.

