For Fans Of: The 1975 | Introducing: Larkins

FeaturesWritten by Laura English on April 28, 2020

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, Soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Larkins

[embedded content]

For Fans Of: The 1975, London Grammar, The XX, Foals

Hometown: Manchester/Glossop

Genre: Indie Pop Rock

The 411:

Hailing from Glossop, a small town just outside of Manchester, Larkins are making waves in the English live music scene. ‘Are We Having Any Fun Yet’ follows on from their EP, Hit and Run. The production is so crisp and clean and perfectly juxtaposed by the heavy synth.

And they’re just getting started. On their sound, frontman Josh Noble says, “You can look to groups like The 1975 as paving the way for bands.”

“But we use them as the benchmark to beat.”

Larkins are also working to forge a reputation for climate change awareness, gender equality and ethical practices in the music industry. Love that.

Live Dates:

Pending the end of the global pandemic.

Our Review:

Larkins combines those effortless vocals and an easy beat with synth-laden, alt-pop lyricism to create something that is just *chef’s kiss*. It sounds like the perfect track to have all your deepest thoughts to, but in a really pleasant way.

Follow: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Soundcloud