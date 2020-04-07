For Fans Of: The Menzingers | Introducing: Sydney’s Molly & The Krells

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on April 7, 2020

Feature Artist: Molly & The Krells

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

For Fans Of: The Menzingers, Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: punk / rock

The 411:

After a tour that saw them support Chris Jericho’s Fozzy in Sydney, local punk-rockers Molly & The Krells have just unleashed a new single entitled ‘What Went Wrong’.

Engineered & produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic) and mixed & mastered by Dave Petrovic (Northlane) at Electric Sun Studios, the track was inspired by a frustrating friendship.

“I had a friend who couldn’t seem to catch a break in life, she resented the help that was offered to her from her friends and seemed to keep making the wrong decisions,” explains frontman Blake Cateris.

“Life went on and we drifted further and further apart to the point where the only connection we have with each other is watching each other’s Instagram stories. Some people just don’t want to be helped.”

Live Dates:

We’re sure once this pandemic passes, we’ll get some!

Our Review:

A punchy, poppin’ slice of party punk with a healthy dollop of angst and glam rock guitar acrobatics to boot. Imagine putting American Hi-Fi in a magic bullet with Thin Lizzy and Placebo. Cool shit!

