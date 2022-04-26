For Fans Of: The Pretty Reckless | Introducing: Sydney’s Wicked Envy

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Feature Artist: Wicked Envy

For Fans Of: The Pretty Reckless, WAAX, The Smashing Pumpkins,

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Heavy rock

The 411:

Wicked Envy are a group of Sydney-based heavy rockers who’ve recently released their new single ‘Outsider’.

A compelling slice of emotionally-charged rock n’ roll with a dark grungey twist, the song was inspired by vocalist Des Hancock’s experiences learning to embrace feeling like a misfit.

“I have always felt like an outsider throughout my life, wanting to fit in and be included but born to be different and now I’m ok with that,” she explains.

“This song reeks vengeance, judgment and enigma. From beginning to the end, the intention is hinted at but the outcome remains unclear. Dark, mysterious and somewhat supernatural.”

The song comes alongside a thrilling music video directed by The Beautiful Monument’s Amy McIntosh, which you can check out above.

