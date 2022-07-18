For Fans Of: The Smashing Pumpkins | Get To Know Melbourne’s Bad Juju

Music Feeds’ For Fans Of series is devoted to spotlighting the freshest, most imaginative sounds popping up across the digital sphere. Check out today’s feature artist, Bad Juju, below.

For Fans Of: The Smashing Pumpkins, Violent Soho, Luca Brasi, Boston Manor, Citizen

Watch: Bad Juju – ‘Misery Sticks To Me’

[embedded content]

Hometown: Melbourne

Genre: Grunge, emo, alternative rock

The 411: Melbourne-based rockers Bad Juju have just unleashed their darkest and heaviest piece of music to date in the form of new single, ‘Misery Sticks To Me’.

Recorded and produced with Callan Orr (Dream On, Dreamer, Young Lions) and mixed and mastered by Malcolm Besley (North East Party House, Slowly Slowly) with additional drum engineering by Beau McKee (Closure in Moscow), the somber track was written about singer Russell Holland’s battle with depression during the pandemic.

“A lot of us have felt it during the last few years as our lives were turned upside down by COVID,” the vocalist explains. “Lyrically, depression speaks to the listener, guiding them to sink into the darkness, offering no escape. Putting pen to paper throughout the pandemic was cathartic, it became an outlet to talk about the low moments that I’m sure we all experienced over the last couple of years. It became an important factor in helping me get through.”

Review:

Gritty, raw and dripping with palpable emotion, ‘Misery Sticks To Me’ is a darker shade of Juju but with just as much heart as you’d expect from the beloved Melbournian alt-rockers

Follow: Facebook | Spotify | Instagram | Twitter

Further Reading

Alt-Rockers Bad Juju Return With Huge, Uplifting New Single, ‘In The Clouds’

Matt Skiba Says He’s Unsure If He’s Still a Blink-182 Member

TISM Announce New Compilation Record ‘Collected Versus’