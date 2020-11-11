For Fans Of: Van Halen | Introducing: Sydney’s Starcrazy

How do you discover new music? Here at Music Feeds, we’ve been trying to dream up a meaningful way to bring to your attention some of the incredibly talented artists who fill our inboxes with new music every day to the fans who’ll appreciate them most.

Enter ‘For Fans Of’: a new snack-sized series serving as your gateway drug to the freshest new music hitting the airwaves, Soundclouds and YouTubes. Engineered to smack your eardrums right in the sweet spot.

Check out today’s ‘For Fans Of’ feature artist below.

Feature Artist: Starcrazy

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

For Fans Of: Van Halen, Simply Red, David Bowie, Extreme, Mother Love Bone

Hometown: Sydney

Genre: Rock / retro glam / punk

The 411:

Starcrazy are a swaggering quartet of riff-slingers bred in Sydney’s inner-west who crash 70’s glam rock and late 80’s alternative metal together to create their own spirited blend of pop-infused, retro-inspired rock and/or roll. They’ve just unleashed a brand new single dubbed ‘Long Way Home’ (check it out below) ahead of their debut EP, produced by Mo Mayhem of Sydney glam rock royals Hell City Glamours, which is due to collide with our eardrums in early 2021.

FYI their previous release, ‘Your Time Is Now’ (above) was picked up and shared on Facebook by the king of shock rock himself, Alice Cooper, as well as spun on his iconic radio show, Nights with Alice Cooper. LARGE.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Live Dates:

Friday, 11th December (supporting SABÏRE)

The Vanguard, Newtown

Tickets: Moshtix

Review:

Starcrazy’s tunes are oozing with rockstar charisma and retro glam sparkle. It’s Bowie, Van Halen, Simply Red and all your record crate faves blender-smashed into a sound for the 21st century.

