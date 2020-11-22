“Forbes France hails Heart Evangelista as one of the Top 10 Most Fashionable Influencers”

Heart Evangelista achieved another milestone in her career.

Heart Evangelista was named by Forbes France as one of the Top 10 Most Fashionable Influencers.

Heart shared a snapshot of the list on her Twitter page and expressed her gratitude to Forbes France for the recognition.

“Thank you @Forbes France,” she tweeted.

Heart was included in the list alongside Italian entrepreneur and influencer Chiara Ferragni and German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur, among others.

Heart was quick to be congratulated by her fans with this new milestone in her career.

“Grabeeee the influence, congrats ms. Heart,” one netizen said.

“Well deserved. Bini-bless talaga mabubuting tao,” another netizen commented.

This is not the first time that Heart captured the attention of an international magazine this year.

On October 30, Elle Australia featured Heart on in its Instagram page.

The Instagram caption of Elle reads, “Found yourself in a bit of a style rut in 2020? Same. If you’re searching for a little dose of inspiration in the fashion department, why not turn to the stars? From a bold pop of colour for Aries to low-key glamour for Taureans, we reveal the fashion choices you should make, based off your sign.”

It can be recalled that in 2018, Harper’s Bazaar tapped Heart for its “These are the real ‘Crazy Rich Asians'” feature.

[embedded content]

In her interview in August with Tatler Philippines alongside Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, Heart shared how the Harper’s Bazaar feature changed her career.

READ: Heart Evangelista shares how her Harper’s Bazaar feature changed her career

“Usually when I attend fashion shows or they give me clothes to wear, I get like the leftovers… I mean, I’m very grateful just for them to invite me and send me clothes. But then after the Harper’s Bazaar [feature] there’s a complete change,” she revealed.

“I would get first pick, they make me pick whatever I want, and I just didn’t get what I was given. That was because of that. And it makes a huge difference… I feel that the stage can still be shared more with the Filipinos, and you did that for us. So thank you,” she told Kevin.