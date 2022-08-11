Forbes Philippines’ Riches List 2022: Sy Siblings Top

Forbes Philippines 2022 Top 1O Richest List

Forbes Philippines – According to Forbes Philippines’ Richest List 2022, the Sy siblings, who collectively owned the SM Group, are still without a doubt the richest people in the country.

Teresita Sy Coson, Henry Sy Jr., and Hans, Herbert, and Harley have a total net worth of $12.6 billion, down from $12.6 billion, Forbes said in a statement. This is the largest fall in dollar terms as a result of the pandemic.

According to Forbes, “Their combined net worth is comprised largely of stakes held in the group’s publicly traded SM Investments and SM Prime“.

The SM Groups is one of the largest corporations in Southeast Asia, with interests in department shops, supermarkets, real estate, banks, hotels, mining, and other industries.

In the 2nd spot is the 71-year-old former senator Manuel “Manny” Villar Jr. after his fortune rise by $1.7 billion to $6.7 billion, as the biggest dollar gainer among other.

His income comes from a variety of businesses, including real estate, shopping centers, workplaces, and supermarkets. He has also just acquired broadcasting frequencies for free TV. Based on Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires, Villar is the country’s richest person by individual count.

Enrique Razon Jr., a port and casino magnate with a total net worth of $5.6 billion, is the third-richest billionaire in the nation. In addition, internationally renowned Razon serves as the chairman of International Container Terminal Services.

Following his ownership of the Manila Water Co. Inc. of the Zobel family. Razon’s fortune enabled him to raise his net worth to $5.8 billion by a factor of $1.5.

With a combined fortune of $4 billion, Lance Gokongwei and his siblings took the fourth position. They are interested in finance, power, real estate, telecom, food, and airplanes.

The Aboitiz family, who have a combined net worth of $2.9 billion, joins the top 5. The top conglomerates Aboitiz equity Ventures, which include businesses in banking, real estate, food, and other industries.

According to a report, despite the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the combined wealth of 50 Filipino billionaires and millionaires fell to $72 billion from $79 billion last year as a result of the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy.

TOP 10 RICHEST iN THE PHILIPPINES IN 2022 ACCORDING TO FORBES:

1. Sy siblings (net worth: $12.6 billion)

2. Manuel Villar (net worth: $7.8 billion)

3. Enrique Razon Jr (net worth: $5.6 billion)

4. Lance Gokongwei and siblings (net worth: $3.1 billion)

5. Aboitiz family (net worth: $2.9 billion)

6. Isidro Consunji and siblings (net worth: $2.9 billion)

7. Tony Tan Caktiong and family (net worth: $2.6 billion)

8. Jaime Zobel de Ayala and family (net worth: $2.55 billion)

9. Ramon Ang (net worth: $2.45 billion)

10. Andrew Tan (net worth: $2.4 billion)

